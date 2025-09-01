Mandy Chiu heads up the global Financial Product Development team at 21Shares, the leader in cryptocurrency investments. Previously, she served as Chief Product Officer at Tabula Investment Management, as well as the Managing Director and Head of EMEA and APAC ETF Products at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) in London. Prior to SSGA, she held various roles at HSBC Banking & Global Markets, ETF Securities, and Yuanta Securities (Taiwan). She was awarded "25 Under 40 Rising Stars in the European Asset Management Industry" by Financial News and "25 Leaders in 2025" by Morningstar.

She is a CFA Charterholder and completed the General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School (HBS). She is also a career coach in her free time.