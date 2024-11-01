Mark Mayerfeld

Mark Mayerfeld

GK8 by Galaxy | Chief Revenue Officer

Mark Mayerfeld has over 25 years of experience in global financial markets. His experience fosters a deep understanding of traditional finance, foreign exchange, equities, and options. Currently serving as the Chief Revenue Officer of GK8, a Galaxy company, Mark continues to drive effective implementation and meaningful revenue growth for GK8’s clientele. Mark holds a BA in Economics from Queens College in New York.

