Nick Ducoff leads institutional growth at Solana Foundation, supporting digital assets, tokenization, and permissioned environments. He previously was a Venture Partner at G20 Ventures, focusing on blockchain investments. Nick co-founded two VC-backed tech companies that were acquired: Infochimps (Big Data systems) and Edmit (college financial decisions). As an educator, Nick taught entrepreneurship at John Cabot University and served as Vice President for New Ventures at Northeastern University. He co-authored a bestselling book on education finance and was invited to the White House for his work in education by the Obama and Trump administrations. Nick holds a BBA from Emory University and a JD with honors from the University of Texas. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and Massachusetts.