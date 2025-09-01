Paul Neuner is the founder and CEO of Telcoin, a blockchain-powered fintech company in the process of establishing the first Digital Asset Depository Institution chartered by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance under the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act. Telcoin Digital Asset Bank is bridging banking and crypto worlds with natively issued multi-currency Digital Cash, and is the first US banking charter explicitly authorized to connect consumers with DeFi. Before Telcoin, he was an entrepreneur in cybersecurity and telecom fraud management, including as founder and CEO of Mobius Wireless Solutions, which built revenue assurance and fraud management solutions for mobile network operators globally. Paul also previously founded the internet application development department of Ernst & Young Technologies.