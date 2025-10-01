Pierre is an experienced public and private company executive. Previously, Pierre was CEO of Trine II Acquisition Corp. and CFO/EVP of Trine Acquisition Corp., publicly traded investment funds focused on disruptive technology and upper middle market infrastructure. Pierre raised $1bn from some of the world’s most important investors across the Trine vehicles. A noted success for shareholders was Pierre’s sourcing, structuring, and closing of Desktop Metal, the first pure-play additive manufacturing company in the world to trade on The New York Stock Exchange.

Prior to Trine, Pierre was VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Hemisphere Media Group, a NASDAQ traded media company with a $500m portfolio of film & TV IP/cable assets in the US and LATAM. Pierre got his start as an investor / entrepreneur in Asia, working in private equity, film development, and consulting roles across companies such as Rakuten, Walt Disney, and Kylin Capital (麒麟资本).

A native of New York City, Pierre holds degrees from The University of Chicago (A.B), University of Cambridge (MPhil), and Stanford’s Graduate School of Business (MBA).