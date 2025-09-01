Ran Neuner is the founder of Crypto Banter, one of the world’s largest and most influential crypto media platforms. With over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, 10M+ monthly views, and one of the most engaged communities in the industry, Crypto Banter is a go-to source for real-time crypto content. Ran personally hosts the largest live crypto show on the internet. He also co-founded Crypto Town Hall, a leading daily X (formerly Twitter) Spaces series, alongside Mario Nawfal and Scott Melker, making it one of the most consistent and widely followed audio platforms in the crypto space. In addition to his media leadership, Ran is the CEO of Onchain Capital, a blockchain investment fund and advisory firm that manages over $250 million in venture and listed crypto assets. Ran gained international recognition as the creator, producer, and host of CNBC’s "Crypto Trader", the world’s first televised cryptocurrency show, where he interviewed the biggest names in Web3 during their earliest days, building a vast network of early blockchain pioneers in the process. Before entering the crypto industry, Ran was already an award-winning entrepreneur. He co-founded and scaled The Creative Counsel, Africa’s largest marketing agency, which was acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2015 for over $150 million, marking one of the continent’s largest private transactions at the time. Ran’s mission is to build the most profitable and educated crypto community in the world, a vision he pursues through a mix of educational content, community-building, investment, and mentorship.