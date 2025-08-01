Ryan Rasmussen is the Head of Research at Bitwise Asset Management. Prior to Bitwise, he held a variety of corporate finance roles at Cetera Financial Group, a network of independent broker-dealers with over 8,000 financial advisors and $300 billion in assets under administration. Before Cetera, Ryan was a business analyst at Oakley and spent time as a research associate at UK Trade & Investment in Sydney, Australia. He is a graduate of the Argyros School of Business & Economics at Chapman University, with a B.S. in finance and a secondary focus in graphic and web design.