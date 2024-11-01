Sarah Schroeder, Co-CIO and Head of Systematic, oversees systematic strategy research and development at CBAM. Her expertise is in quantitative modeling and managing the technology stack that enables systematic investing. Sarah was previously a Portfolio Manager at AQR Capital where she was responsible for the firm’s alternative trend-following and directional macro strategies — while there she co-authored You Can't Always Trend When You Want, published in the Journal of Portfolio Management. Prior to AQR, Sarah worked on Credit Suisse’s Alternative Liquid Trading Strategies team and for a boutique economic consulting company that specializes in intellectual property valuation. Sarah graduated from UCSD with a B.S. in Management Science as well as a B.A. in Public Law. Sarah holds a Master’s in Financial Engineering from UCLA.