Sebastien Danloy currently serves as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) for Euroclear group and is a member of its Executive Committee. In his role as CBO, Sebastien oversees the Commercial, Product Development, Client Experience and Innovation divisions within Euroclear. He joined the o rganization in September 2024, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise. Before his tenure at Euroclear, Sebastien was the Global Head of Sales & Relationship Management for Institutional Investors at BNP Paribas Securities Services. His extensive career also includes Executive Committee positions at HSBC Securities Services, RBC Investor Services, and Société Générale Securities Services. Sebastien started his career in the financial industry at State Street, and has since amassed over 25 years of experience in the sector. Sebastien holds a Master's Degree in Business Engineering from the Solvay Business School in Belgium. He is also a Certified Director in Corporate Governance from INSEAD, further underpinning his strong foundation in both business and governance. With a distinguished career that spans several leading financial institutions, Sebastien Danloy continues to be a pivotal figure in the financial industry, contributing significantly to the growth and innovation at Euroclear group.