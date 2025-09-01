Serene Murphy is head of corporate development, Europe & Asia at Tradeweb. Serene manages a team focused on identifying trends and opportunities to grow the Tradeweb business, and is responsible for sourcing and executing these opportunities across the firm’s divisions. She also works in partnership with business product heads to drive innovation and design of new products and offerings. After joining Tradeweb in 2011, Serene spearheaded the launch of its wholesale business (Dealerweb) in Europe, and drove the design and implementation of the firm’s link to China’s Northbound Bond Connect initiative. She also led Tradeweb’s acquisition of Australian trading platform Yieldbroker, as well as other strategic investments, including several partnerships in the digital space. In recognition of her contributions to Tradeweb and the industry, Serene won the ‘Excellence in Innovation’ category in the European Women in Finance Awards 2022, and was included in the 2023 FN100 Women in European Finance list. In early 2024, she joined as an independent non-executive director the board of Axiology, a Vilnius-based alternative capital market infrastructure. Prior to Tradeweb, Serene worked in the Principal Strategic Investments group at Goldman Sachs in New York and London. She holds a BA in Economics from Boston College.