Sonya Kim
3F Labs | Co-Founder
Sonya is Co-Founder of 3F Labs, building an on-chain yield index of leveraged exposure to the world's leading alternative assets.
Previously, she was Chef at Steakhouse Financial, a DeFi builder focused on risk curation, stablecoins, and DAO advisory, where she led business development and grew Morpho’s TVL from zero to $1B.
She holds a BA in Mathematics from NYU and a Master of Finance from Massachusetts Institute of Technology
