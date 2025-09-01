Sonya is Co-Founder of 3F Labs, building an on-chain yield index of leveraged exposure to the world's leading alternative assets.

Previously, she was Chef at Steakhouse Financial, a DeFi builder focused on risk curation, stablecoins, and DAO advisory, where she led business development and grew Morpho’s TVL from zero to $1B.

She holds a BA in Mathematics from NYU and a Master of Finance from Massachusetts Institute of Technology