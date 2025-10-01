Sophia Bantanidis is an Analyst in the Future of Finance team within the Institute covering the key trends, technologies and market developments that shape the future of financial services. She joined Citi in 2016 as the Head of Regulatory Strategy and Policy for Innovation and has held various positions at 2 financial services regulators in the UK and France (the FCA and La Commission Bancaire in Paris), numerous banks and an asset management firm.



In April 2021 she was awarded Greek International Woman of the Year in Finance and is on the Women in FinTech Powerlist for 5 consecutive years. She enjoys mentoring start-ups and was on the advisory board of Nifty World NFT (a non-fungible token business) and P.S. Online Styling (digital fashion) both female led start-ups. She speaks 5 languages, has a degree in Law and German Law from University College London and the University of Cologne and a Master’s degree in European Business from

ESCP Europe.