Sophia Horowitz is Partner and Head of EMEA at Lw3, where she crafts institutional-grade events that unite allocators, investors, and innovators across the digital assets space, as well as traditional investment asset classes. At Lw3, she leads strategy and execution across Europe, Middle East, and Asia for one of the most respected platforms dedicated to institutional engagement. She is focused on elevating industry standards through thoughtful programming, network building, and promoting greater diversity in financial services. Sophia brings a blend of media-savvy, institutional knowledge, and strategic insight: a perspective shaped by both the newsroom and the boardroom, helping to navigate the evolving terrain of regulation, market structure and adoption in digital assets.