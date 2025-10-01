Thomas has been investing and operating in the blockchain space since 2015, developing an extensive network throughout the ecosystem. Thomas launched Road Capital in 2022 and is the firm's Founding General Partner. Prior to Road, Thomas covered financials and macro at Perry Capital, a NY-based hedge fund, where he pitched an investment in Bitcoin in January 2015. Thomas holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a BA from Harvard College. Following his MBA, Thomas was the founder of a Bitcoin mining company and invested personally in many crypto funds and direct deals in the digital asset space.