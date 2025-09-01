Victor Jung is a Managing Director and Head of Digital Assets based in Zurich where he leads technology and digital initiatives in relation to products, assets, clients, distribution channels, and applying diverse technologies.

Prior joining Hamilton Lane, Victor was Head of Liquid Private Markets and Distribution Partners APAC and Head of Client Solutions Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan for Partners Group based in Singapore. Victor started his career at KB Asset Management as an investment manager in the Alternative Investment Division. Victor is a thought leader in the fintech/wealth tech industry having led market’s first digitized private markets solutions via partnerships with leading fintechs throughout his career.