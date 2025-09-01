Yuval co-founded Digital Asset in 2014 to harness the promise of blockchain technology to create an open financial network where value flows as freely as information on the internet.



As a Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Asset, Yuval has been instrumental in reshaping global finance by merging traditional systems with the power of decentralized technology. Yuval played a pivotal role in the formation of the Canton Network, the only public layer-one blockchain with privacy. He is also a Board Member and Treasurer of the Global Synchronizer Foundation, which he helped to create with the support of the Linux Foundation, to bring fair and transparent decentralized governance and organizational neutrality to the adoption and evolution of the Canton Network.



Yuval is a member of the Digital Asset Markets subcommittee of the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Global Market Advisory Committee and serves on the Board of Directors of the Global Blockchain Business Council, a leading industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem. He has also testified before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion. Before founding Digital Asset, Yuval gained extensive experience in finance and technology, holding key positions at Citadel and DRW Trading, where he managed an algorithmic trading desk and helped launch DRW Venture Capital.