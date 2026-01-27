In this episode we discuss trading activity on Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 markets, and the growth of onchain equities. We also analyze BitGo’s IPO, business model, and financial risks, and Kinetiq’s evolution beyond liquid staking.





Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres

Follow Shaundadevens: https://x.com/shaundadevens

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_

Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio

--

Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 7:28 ) HIP-3 Markets

( 21:30 ) BitGo IPO

( 47:25 ) Kinetiq Victory Lap

( 52:55 ) Closing Comments

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.