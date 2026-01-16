In this episode we went live to review recent crypto developments, including Lighter’s perpetuals performance, Kaito’s pivot toward curated marketing, Pump.fun feature updates, and growing debate around prediction markets and their regulation.





Thanks for tuning in!





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

--

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_

Follow Boccaccio: https://x.com/salveboccaccio

--

Uniswap’s Trading API offers plug-and-play access to deep onchain and off-chain liquidity, delivering enterprise-grade crypto trading without the complexity - from one of the most trusted teams in DeFi.





Click to get started with seamless, scalable access to Uniswap’s powerful onchain trading infrastructure. https://hub.uniswap.org/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=ww_web_bw_awa_trading-api_20251117_podcast_clicks

--

A yearly Blockworks Research subscription is $4,500, but now you can get our latest MetaDAO research report absolutely free.





Read up on the latest funding models and what it all could mean for the future of ICOs: https://link.blockworks.co/metadaoreport

--

Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3foDS38

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3SNhUEt

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3NlP1hA





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:56 ) Lighter's Performance

( 16:23 ) Kaito's Repositioning

( 43:30 ) Uniswap Ad

( 44:15 ) Prediction Markets

( 59:35 ) Closing Comments

--

Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – now, all in one place





Blockworks Research: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/

Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.