In this episode we are joined by Alexander Cutler from Aerodrome to discuss Aero’s rebrand, the Metadex03 upgrade, Slipstream V3 and Aero’s approach to emissions, revenue, and long-term token economics.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 0:56 ) The Aero Rebrand

( 4:12 ) Aero’s Next Phase: Metadex03

( 8:24 ) Improving UX with MetaSwaps

( 13:12 ) Aero's Deployment Strategy

( 20:30 ) Slipstream V3

( 29:01 ) Ethereum Mainnet Competition

( 33:44 ) EVM DEX Landscape

( 43:51 ) Aero's Emissions Model

( 51:03 ) Revenue Beyond Emissions

( 56:02 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Boccaccio, Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.