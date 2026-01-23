In this episode we are joined by TN to discuss Pendle’s transition from vePENDLE to sPENDLE, changes to emissions and buyback mechanics and evolving LP incentives. We also explore Boros, user adoption, V2 market design and Pendle’s near- and long-term roadmap.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 0:45 ) sPENDLE: Incentives and Buybacks

( 12:29 ) Boros: Fixed Rates, Perps, and Volatility

( 25:41 ) Pendle V2: Emissions and Market Efficiency

( 41:02 ) What’s Next for Pendle and Boros

( 43:31 ) Closing Comments

