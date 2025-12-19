This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss recent events in crypto governance, including Uniswap’s unification plan, Aave’s internal conflict, and Circle’s acquisition of Axelar’s core developers. They dive into token and equity misalignment, investor protections, regulatory challenges, valuation implications, and potential future structures for decentralized protocols.





Thanks for tuning in!

--

Katana directs chain revenue back to DeFi users for consistently higher yields.





It starts with VaultBridge, which turns bridged assets into yield streams that back a perpetually funded real yield, boosting rewards for DeFi users. Katana is pioneering Productive TVL, assets actually being used in DeFi and reinforces this with Chain-owned Liquidity, permanent liquidity the chain controls.





Stop sleeping on your bags:

https://app.katana.network/?utm_source=BW-Pod

--

Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil

Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 4:14 ) The Token vs Equity Dilemma

( 28:11 ) Katana Ad

( 28:39 ) The Perfect Formula

( 38:50 ) The Axelar Situation

( 52:03 ) Katana Ad

( 52:41 ) Corporate Token Launches & Token Buybacks

( 59:43 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.