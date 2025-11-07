In this episode, we’re joined by Romeo Ravagnan and Sonya Kim from 3F Labs to discuss the $30 billion open-interest wipeout, Binance’s margin issues, and the collapse of Stream Finance’s xUSD. They unpack pooled versus isolated risk models in lending, liquidity dynamics, and emerging strategies for leveraging RWAs onchain.Thanks for tuning in!

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain built for institutional finance— combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. It enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. It’s the link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow as it should.





Learn more about the Canton Network here: https://www.canton.network/?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=cantonprivacy&utm_id=blockworks

Katana directs chain revenue back to DeFi users for consistently higher yields.





It starts with VaultBridge, which turns bridged assets into yield streams that back a perpetually funded real yield, boosting rewards for DeFi users. Katana is pioneering Productive TVL, assets actually being used in DeFi and reinforces this with Chain-owned Liquidity, permanent liquidity the chain controls.





Stop sleeping on your bags:

https://app.katana.network/?utm_source=BW-Pod

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:31 ) Crypto's Open Interest Wipeout

( 15:54 ) Ads (Canton & Katana)

( 17:02 ) Stream Finance and xUSD

( 26:22 ) Isolated vs Pooled Risk Models

( 50:34 ) Ads (Canton & Katana)

( 51:48 ) RWA Strategies

( 1:03:57 ) Bringing New Strategies Onchain

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.