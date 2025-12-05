This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss platforms in crypto. They define what a platform is, explore Ethereum and Solana as tech platforms versus monetary assets, and debate the merits of product-led vs. developer-led growth go-to-market strategies. They also dive into the challenges of building and scaling ecosystems, and give their thoughts on where true platform value resides in crypto.





Thanks for tuning in!

--

Katana directs chain revenue back to DeFi users for consistently higher yields.





It starts with VaultBridge, which turns bridged assets into yield streams that back a perpetually funded real yield, boosting rewards for DeFi users. Katana is pioneering Productive TVL, assets actually being used in DeFi and reinforces this with Chain-owned Liquidity, permanent liquidity the chain controls.





Stop sleeping on your bags:

https://app.katana.network/?utm_source=BW-Pod

--

Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil

Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:25 ) Defining a Platform

( 12:06 ) Katana Ad

( 12:35 ) Is Ethereum a Tech Platform?

( 19:18 ) Product Led Platforms vs Developer Platforms

( 32:56 ) Ethereum Foundation vs Solana Foundation

( 39:04 ) Katana Ad

( 39:41 ) Go-to-market Strategies Today

( 52:35 ) Where Should Teams Focus?

( 1:01:41 ) True Platforms In Crypto

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.