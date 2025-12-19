This week, Michael and Vance joined the show to recap everything that happened in 2025, and give their predictions for 2026. They cover the CLARITY Act, stablecoin growth, prediction markets, and more. Enjoy!Thanks for tuning in!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:05 ) 2025 Recap

( 13:25 ) The CLARITY Act's Impact

( 26:07 ) Is This the End of the Four Year Cycle?

( 30:30 ) Stablecoin Growth in 2026

( 41:21 ) The Crypto VC Dynamic

( 52:30 ) Outlook on Prediction Markets

( 57:09 ) 2026 Macro Outlook

