This week, we break down the violent selloff across equities and crypto, how real revenue, institutional capital, and RWA-looping are reshaping which assets survive. We also discuss the rise of institutional lending markets, Uniswap’s long-awaited fee switch proposal, and why retail-driven tokenomics are dead while fundamentals and sustainable business models take over. Enjoy!

--

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain built for institutional finance—combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. It enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. It’s the link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow as it should.





Learn more about the Canton Network here: ⁠ https://www.canton.network/?utm_sourc…

--

Follow Michael: https://x.com/im_manderson

Follow Vance: https://x.com/pythianism

Follow Mike: https://x.com/mikeippolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: ⁠ https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9 ⁠

Subscribe on Apple: ⁠ https://apple.co/3pQTfmD ⁠

Subscribe on Spotify: ⁠ https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH⁠





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: ⁠ https://blockworks.co/newsletter/⁠

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:07 ) Are Markets Cooked?

( 8:28 ) Bell Curve Announcement

( 11:08 ) Canton Ad

( 11:53 ) On-Chain Lending Markets

( 18:52 ) Institutional vs Retail Audience

( 23:34 ) The Future of RWAs

( 27:43 ) Canton Ad

( 28:26 ) Uniswap Fee Switch Proposal

( 39:05 ) Are DATs Dead?

( 41:55 ) Lessons for the Future

( 50:40 ) Final Thoughts

--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.