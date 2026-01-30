This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss agentic finance at the intersection of AI and crypto. They cover payment rails, emerging standards, agent trust and incentives, identity and collateral mechanisms, market competition, trading use cases, UX challenges, and broader implications for compliance, infrastructure, and value creation in AI-driven financial systems.Thanks for tuning in!

Resources

The Evolution of Open Source: https://youtu.be/9BwdBkGiFS0?si=Qpy-hjgPixyXLm1E

The Intersection of AI and Crypto: https://youtu.be/OgisYpLfDNw?si=e29cpZYQk4cPbrlr

–

Follow Myles: https://x.com/MylesOneil

Follow Xavier: https://x.com/0xave

Follow Mike: https://twitter.com/MikeIppolito_





Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R1D1D9

Subscribe on Apple: https://apple.co/3pQTfmD

Subscribe on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3cpKZXH





—-





( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:40 ) Overview of Agentic Finance

( 10:03 ) Emerging Standards

( 16:57 ) Competition in the Market

( 23:22 ) Will Agents Use Crypto Rails?

( 43:35 ) Using Agents for Trading

( 55:35 ) How Agentic Finance Changes the World





—--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.











