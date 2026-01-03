This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss their predictions for 2026! They cover ecosystems, corporate chains, DeFi themes, venture capital, prediction markets, and AI.Thanks for tuning in!

Resources

Mippo’s 2026 Predictions: https://x.com/MikeIppolito_/status/2006813164768571857

Mippo on Bankless: https://youtu.be/4R0Xi-XTkt8?si=Hjs4mi3VolsDXs6S





( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:43 ) 2026 Overview

( 11:29 ) Ecosystem Predictions

( 30:43 ) DeFi Predictions

( 58:59 ) Venture Capital Predictions

( 01:07:17 ) Prediction Markets in 2026

( 01:14:57 ) Thoughts on AI

( 01:20:13 ) Closing Comments





Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Myles, Xavier, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



