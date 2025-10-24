This week, Mippo dives into current crypto market sentiment, bullish macro trends, potential 2026 market shifts, rising barriers to entry in crypto sectors, and consolidation among exchanges. He also unpacks Ribbit Capital’s thesis linking AI and crypto, Coinbase’s acquisition of Echo, and renewed optimism for U.S. crypto regulation through the CLARITY Act.





Bitcoin OI Drops: Forward Returns Analysis: https://x.com/valterebelo/status/1981356384894451752





Trump Pardons CZ: https://blockworks.co/news/trump-pardons-changpeng-zhao





Ribbit Capital: Token Letter: https://www.ribbitcap.com/knowledge





Coinbase Acquires Echo: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-acquires-echo

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 0:48 ) Market Outlook

( 3:40 ) How Will Markets Look in 2026?

( 12:09 ) The Next Wave of Infrastructure

( 13:37 ) The Token Revolution

( 24:06 ) Coinbase Acquires Echo

( 30:32 ) The CLARITY Act

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.