Why Crypto Still Struggles to Capture the Value It Creates | Roundup

In this episode, we trace how open-source software shaped crypto, why value capture remains hard beyond Layer 1s, how rollups and infrastructure borrowed the wrong mental models, and where AI is forcing a rethink of software business models, incentives, and trust. Enjoy!Thanks for tuning in!

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:49 ) The Evolution of Software and Open Source

( 08:13 ) Red Hat and Commercial Open Source Software

( 14:41 ) The Rise of Open Core Companies

( 19:21 ) Cloud Computing and Open Source Software

( 21:40 ) The Intersection of Open Source and Crypto

( 23:17 ) The Role of Layer 1s in Monetization

( 29:22 ) Layer 2s: Business Models and Challenges

( 55:30 ) AI’s Disruption of B2B SaaS and Open Source

( 01:04:41 ) Final Thoughts

