This week, Mippo, Myles, and Xavier sat down to discuss the resurgence of corporate blockchains, tracing their evolution from early "blockchain not Bitcoin" initiatives to today’s enterprise adoption. They analyze the various blockchain models, design tradeoffs, regulatory and strategic factors, and how companies like Stripe and Robinhood approach blockchain integration, and governance.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 5:40 ) The Origins of Enterprise Blockchain

( 16:11 ) Katana Ad

( 16:39 ) The Different Types of Blockchains

( 33:22 ) Katana Ad

( 34:00 ) Design Tradeoffs

( 40:51 ) What if Corporate Chains Win?

( 1:07:12 ) Path Dependency

