In this episode, we’re joined by Hayden Adams and Jesse Walden to discuss Uniswap’s "fee switch". We cover the proposed "UNIfication" structure, protocol fee mechanics, DUNA legal framework, front-end fee removal, investor alignment, retroactive token burns, and the proposal’s potential industry impact.





Resources





Uniswap’s UNIfication Proposal: https://gov.uniswap.org/t/unification-proposal/25881





Establishing Uniswap as "DUNI": https://gov.uniswap.org/t/governance-proposal-establish-uniswap-governance-as-duni-a-wyoming-duna/25770

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:09 ) Unisocks Lore

( 2:44 ) The Gensler Years

( 14:17 ) The UNIfication Proposal

( 25:00 ) Turning Off Frontend Fees

( 37:52 ) Uniswap Design & Investor Alignment

( 47:38 ) Retroactive Token Burn

( 51:14 ) Could Uniswap Labs Ever Go Public?

( 55:42 ) Token Value Accrual

