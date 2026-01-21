This week, Michael and Vance discuss recent market volatility, crypto legislation,interest rate and housing market outlooks, Tom Lee and BitMine developments, AI industry consolidation, and emerging onchain business models.

TIMESTAMPS

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:21 ) Market Outlook

( 11:39 ) Interest Rates and the Housing Market

( 19:32 ) Thoughts on the Fed Chair

( 21:17 ) Tom Lee and BitMine

( 29:13 ) The AI Space Today

( 37:27 ) Cult Stocks

( 43:06 ) Lighter vs Hyperliquid

( 46:38 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



