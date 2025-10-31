In this solo Roundup, Mippo discusses JPMorgan’s pivot, the disruptive potential of stablecoins, new spot ETFs, the sustained growth of prediction markets, Trump pardoning CZ, and Western Union’s upcoming stablecoin.





Stablecoin Linked Cards - Way Better Secured Credit Cards: https://x.com/sytaylor/status/1982474892114096349

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:23 ) Jamie Dimon Admits He Was Wrong

( 4:34 ) The GENIUS Act's Impact

( 10:52 ) Canton Ad

( 11:37 ) New Spot ETFs Launch

( 15:03 ) Prediction Markets Continue to Grow

( 18:59 ) Will Binance Expand Into the US?

( 23:36 ) Canton Ad

( 24:19 ) Can General Purpose L1s Keep Up?

( 27:42 ) Western Union's Stablecoin

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.