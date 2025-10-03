This week, we discuss Bitcoin’s seasonal trends, venture capital flows in crypto and AI, Flying Tulip’s $200M seed round, Keel’s debut on Solana, Stripe’s Open Issuance, and Cloudflare’s NET dollar.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:01 ) Bitcoin Seasonality

( 10:13 ) Capital Flows in Crypto vs AI

( 27:56 ) Flying Tulip's Seed Round

( 36:50 ) Keel's Debut

( 46:40 ) Stripe's Open Issuance

( 54:01 ) Cloudflare Introduces NET Dollar

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Bell Curve is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Mike, Jason, Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.