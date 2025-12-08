This week, CIO of Bitwise Matt Hougan joins the show to discuss fading the power of the four-year cycle, the accelerating wave of institutional adoption, and whether Strategy selling its Bitcoin is a real risk. Matt also weighs in on the Santi-Haseeb L1 debate, balancing token value with investment, and what he thinks drives the next phase of growth. Enjoy!

Timestamps

00:00 Intro

03:28 2026 vs The Four Year Cycle

05:06 Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy

07:44 The Case Against The 4-Year Cycle

11:14 Ads (Zcash, Katana)

12:31 Will Strategy Sell Its Bitcoin?

16:36 Inside The Institutional Mind

24:24 How Advisors Think About Crypto

27:40 The Best Stories In Crypto

30:23 Ads (Zcash, Katana)

31:39 Risk-First Investing

33:01 L1 Debate: Haseeb vs Santi

36:19 Balancing Token Value & Investment

40:16 Ads (VanEck, Uniswap)

41:58 Zcash & The Privacy Narrative

44:29 The Future Of ICOs

46:55 The Token-Equity Convergence

48:19 Final Thoughts

