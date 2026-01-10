Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 02:33 ) Claude’s Opus 4.5 Breakout Moment

( 08:40 ) How Does AI Impact Startups?

( 13:10 ) Do Moats Still Exist?

( 20:00 ) Getting Into The Google Trade

( 23:38 ) Where To Allocate Time In 2026

( 26:23 ) Ads (VanEck, Mantle)

( 28:25 ) Using AI Models For Investing

( 41:30 ) How Does AI Change Brand & Distribution?

( 44:49 ) Qiao’s Portfolio In 2026

( 55:14 ) Health & Longevity

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



