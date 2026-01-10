home

podcasts

Empire

ep.

/

Empire Pod __ 1_12

Timestamps

(00:00) Intro

(02:33) Claude’s Opus 4.5 Breakout Moment

(08:40) How Does AI Impact Startups?

(13:10) Do Moats Still Exist?

(20:00) Getting Into The Google Trade

(23:38) Where To Allocate Time In 2026

(26:23) Ads (VanEck, Mantle)

(28:25) Using AI Models For Investing

(41:30) How Does AI Change Brand & Distribution?

(44:49) Qiao’s Portfolio In 2026

(55:14) Health & Longevity

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.


Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact