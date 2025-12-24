–

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) intro

( 02:34 ) Rob’s 2025 Predictions

( 10:15 ) Santi’s 2025 Predictions

( 26:29 ) Jason’s 2025 Predictions

( 29:31 ) Ads (VanEck, Uniswap)

( 31:13 ) 2026 Predictions: Will ETH Be Higher or Lower?

( 32:35 ) Stablecoins In 2026

( 41:38 ) Return of The DeFi Mullet

( 51:30 ) Markets In 2026

( 57:09 ) Privacy & Onchain Identity

( 01:01:38 ) Prediction Markets Will 10x

( 01:08:14 ) U.S Exchange Competition

( 01:17:02 ) Equity & Tokens Will Merge

( 01:19:45 ) Regulation in 2026

( 01:21:43 ) Final Predictions

—

