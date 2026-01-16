home

Empire

ep.

/

Inside Lighter's Plan to Overtake Hyperliquid | Vladimir Novakovski

This week, Lighter Founder & CEO Vladimir Novakovski discusses Lighter’s competitive edge over Hyperliquid, why he chose to be an L2 on Ethereum, and the role of their ZK innovations. We also touch on equity perps, Lighter’s partnership with Robinhood, and why Vlad chose to work in crypto. Enjoy!

Timestamps

(00:00) Intro

(03:05) Why Vlad Chose Crypto & a Perp DEX

(11:37) Competing as a Perp DEX

(18:00) Why Be an L2 on Ethereum?

(20:37) Unpacking Lighter’s Competitive Edge

(25:46) Lighter’s ZK Innovations

(32:33) Partnership with Robinhood

(38:06) Equity Perps and Advantage Over Hyperliquid

(44:11) Lighter Token & Valuation

(51:56) What Are People Missing?

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

