This week, Lighter Founder & CEO Vladimir Novakovski discusses Lighter’s competitive edge over Hyperliquid, why he chose to be an L2 on Ethereum, and the role of their ZK innovations. We also touch on equity perps, Lighter’s partnership with Robinhood, and why Vlad chose to work in crypto. Enjoy!

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 03:05 ) Why Vlad Chose Crypto & a Perp DEX

( 11:37 ) Competing as a Perp DEX

( 18:00 ) Why Be an L2 on Ethereum?

( 20:37 ) Unpacking Lighter’s Competitive Edge

( 25:46 ) Lighter’s ZK Innovations

( 32:33 ) Partnership with Robinhood

( 38:06 ) Equity Perps and Advantage Over Hyperliquid

( 44:11 ) Lighter Token & Valuation

( 51:56 ) What Are People Missing?

