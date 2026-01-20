In this episode, Chris Maurice, Co-founder & CEO of Yellow Card, joins us to explore how compliant crypto rails are reshaping everyday money movement across Africa. We dig into stablecoins as practical financial tools, the regulatory groundwork that makes them usable, and what it takes to build a pan-African fintech that can withstand FX volatility, fragmented payment systems, and shifting policy environments.

Quadrillions brings together the voices defining the next era of finance. From institutional rails to stablecoins and privacy, the series dives into how traditional markets, crypto innovation, and regulatory frameworks are converging to bring the full force of capital markets onchain.





Join hosts Jason Yanowitz, Yuval Rooz, and Eric Saraniecki for deep dives with special guests Shaul Kfir, Don Wilson, Mike Belshe, Justin Peterson, Acting Chair Caroline Pham, Eli Ben-Sasson, and more.





Produced by Blockworks and Canton Network. For more information, check out https://quadrillionspod.com/

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:02 ) Crypto Adoption Worldwide

( 6:24 ) What's Blocking Dollar Demand?

( 9:28 ) Canton's Focus on Emerging Markets

( 12:39 ) Infrastructure Challenges

( 15:46 ) The Role of Stablecoins

( 19:23 ) L1 Activity and Self-Custody Trends

( 25:04 ) FX Challenges

( 37:15 ) Regulations in Africa

( 41:37 ) Emerging Markets in Crypto

Disclaimer: "Quadrillions" is a mini-series produced by Blockworks, and is sponsored by Canton Network. Nothing on this show is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. It’s for informational purposes only, and the views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice or necessarily the views of Blockworks.





Our hosts, guests, and the Blockworks team may hold positions in companies, funds, or projects discussed, including those related to Canton Network.