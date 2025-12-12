Fundamentals Are The New King of Crypto | Noah & Smac

This week, Noah from Theia & Smac from Compound discuss why crypto’s next chapter won’t be powered by hype alone. They explain how valuations, narratives, fund structures, and real cash-flow durability are reshaping the industry, and why investors must adapt to a world where fundamentals finally matter. Enjoy!

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:24 ) How Theia & Compound Are Positioned

( 05:58 ) Thoughts On Valuation Debate

( 10:50 ) Do Narratives & Storytelling Drive Markets?

( 22:24 ) Ads (Zcash)

( 23:01 ) Tension Between Old & New Investors

( 25:27 ) Having A View On Public Markets

( 28:53 ) Will Crypto Be The Fastest Horse Again?

( 33:44 ) Who Outperforms: Majors or Apps?

( 35:43 ) Ads (Zcash)

( 36:20 ) Identifying Durable Vs Ephemeral Advantages

( 40:49 ) State Of Crypto Liquid Funds

( 45:51 ) Activist Investing In Crypto

( 47:48 ) Ads (Mantle, Geodnet,Uniswap)

( 50:41 ) Views On Prediction Markets

( 53:55 ) Biggest Market Opportunities

( 01:01:36 ) Water Supercycle?

