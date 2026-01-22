This week, the Hivemind team discusses Bitcoin’s recent price action, macro and equity market influences, perp DEX activity, and their outlooks on Solana, Hyperliquid, Lighter, and PumpFun. They also cover privacy coins, equity perps, and market cycles. Enjoy!Thanks for tuning in!
TIMESTAMPS
(00:00) Introduction
(01:39) Market Outlook
(14:34) Saylor’s Buys & Onchain Trends
(27:10) Robinhood’s Equity Perps
(29:44) Thoughts on Lighter
(42:43) Monero vs Zcash
(54:55) Market Cycles
Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.