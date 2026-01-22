This week, the Hivemind team discusses Bitcoin’s recent price action, macro and equity market influences, perp DEX activity, and their outlooks on Solana, Hyperliquid, Lighter, and PumpFun. They also cover privacy coins, equity perps, and market cycles. Enjoy!Thanks for tuning in!

TIMESTAMPS

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:39 ) Market Outlook

( 14:34 ) Saylor’s Buys & Onchain Trends

( 27:10 ) Robinhood’s Equity Perps

( 29:44 ) Thoughts on Lighter

( 42:43 ) Monero vs Zcash

( 54:55 ) Market Cycles

