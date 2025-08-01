Happy Friday! On this Roundup, Rob is officially announced as the third host, Avichal join the pod to discuss DATs, and beyond DATs the White House Crypto Report is explored, Zora creator tokens, and the BIG news of the collaboration between Coinbase and Chase to push crypto into mass adoption orbit.

--Start your day with crypto news, analysis and data from Katherine Ross. Subscribe to the Empire newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/empire?utm_source=podcasts

--

Follow Avichal: https://x.com/avichal Follow Rob: https://x.com/HadickM

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://twitter.com/theempirepod

--

Join the Empire Telegram: https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

--

GEODNET is the world’s largest RTK network, delivering real-time, centimeter-level precision for drones, robots, farmers, and first responders. Recognized by the U.S. Congress, this blockchain-powered network supports mission-critical applications across a wide range of industries. Discover how GEODNET is changing the world: [ https://geodnet.com]

--

Get up to speed on the biggest stories in crypto each week. In five minutes. Get the Bitwise Weekly CIO Memo delivered directly to your inbox at bitwiseinvestments.com/ciomemo/empire

--

"Mantle is pioneering ""Blockchain for Banking"" as a revolutionary new category that sits at the intersection of TradFi and web3. Key elements for Mantle as the ""Blockchain for Banking"": - Transactions posted to the blockchain - Compatibility with TradFi rails - Integrated DeFi featuresUR, built by Mantle, is the first real-world example: an on-chain money app offering Swiss IBANs and unified access to fiat (EUR, CHF, USD, RMB) and crypto — bringing crypto into everyday finance.Mantle Network, the access layer — transforms Mantle Network into a purpose-built vertical platform — the blockchain for banking — that enables financial services on-chain. Mantle leads the establishment of Blockchain for Banking as the next frontier.Follow Mantle on X (@Mantle_Official) for the latest updates on Mantle as the 'Blockchain for Banking'."

--

Citrea is the first zero-knowledge rollup to enhance the capabilities of Bitcoin blockspace and enable Bitcoin applications (₿apps). Citrea is optimistically verified by Bitcoin, offering the most Bitcoin-secured and native way to extend BTC’s utility to DeFi. Learn more about Citrea: https://citrea.xyz/?utm_source=bellcurve&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=website_promo Follow Citrea on X/Twitter for the latest on its journey to mainnet: https://x.com/citrea_xyz --

Chapters:

( 02:14 ) DATs Explored

( 19:37 ) Ads (Geodnet, Bitwise)

( 21:11 ) ETHZilla

( 30:32 ) DAT KPIs

( 36:15 ) Ads (Geodnet, Bitwise)

( 37:49 ) DAT FUD

( 51:15 ) Ads (Mantle,Citrea)

( 52:54 ) Native Token or DAT

( 01:00:06 ) White House Crypto Report

( 01:07:29 ) Coinbase X Chase

( 01:11:17 ) Zora + Creator Tokens

( 01:19:21 ) Content Recs

—

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.