Empire

ep.

/

Empire Pod __ 1/8 RU

Timestamps:

(00:00) intro

(06:16) Lighter's TGE

(13:36) Walmart's Crypto Strategy with OnePay

(19:09) Erebor Raises $350m At a $4b Valuation

(23:22) Ads (Mantle, Geodnet, Uniswap)

(25:45) The Clarity Act

(36:20) What To Expect In 2026

(43:32) Content of The Week

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.


