In this episode, we’re joined by Acting Chairman Pham to discuss the CFTC’s "back to basics" regulatory approach, cooperation with the SEC, and the CFTC’s 12-month Crypto Sprint initiative. We dive into tokenized collateral, stablecoin regulation, global market harmonization, and strategies to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world.

Quadrillions brings together the voices defining the next era of finance. From institutional rails to stablecoins and privacy, the series dives into how traditional markets, crypto innovation, and regulatory frameworks are converging to bring the full force of capital markets onchain.





Join hosts Jason Yanowitz, Yuval Rooz, and Eric Saraniecki for deep dives with special guests Shaul Kfir, Don Wilson, Mike Belshe, Justin Peterson, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, Eli Ben-Sasson, and more.





Disclaimer: "Quadrillions" is a mini-series produced by Blockworks, and is sponsored by Canton Network. Nothing on this show is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. It’s for informational purposes only, and the views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice or necessarily the views of Blockworks.





Our hosts, guests, and the Blockworks team may hold positions in companies, funds, or projects discussed, including those related to Canton Network.