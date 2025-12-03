In this episode, we discuss why privacy is critical for TradFi adoption, crypto’s privacy solutions today, and how privacy unlocks institutional adoption of crypto, ultimately bringing quadrillions onchain.

Quadrillions brings together the voices defining the next era of finance. From institutional rails to stablecoins and privacy, the series dives into how traditional markets, crypto innovation, and regulatory frameworks are converging to bring the full force of capital markets onchain.





Join hosts Jason Yanowitz, Yuval Rooz, and Eric Saraniecki for deep dives with special guests Shaul Kfir, Don Wilson, Mike Belshe, Justin Peterson, Acting Chair Caroline Pham, Eli Ben-Sasson, and more.





Produced by Blockworks and Canton Network. For more information, check out https://quadrillionspod.com/

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:26 ) Defining Privacy In Crypto

( 7:11 ) Why Doesn't Privacy Exist Onchain Yet?

( 11:18 ) The Demand For Privacy

( 14:12 ) Is Privacy a Feature or a Product?

( 19:50 ) Can Privacy Be Bolted On?

( 23:06 ) zkRollups Are Not Zero Knowledge

( 31:12 ) Balancing Privacy With Regulatory Compliance

( 34:04 ) Starkware's Userbase

( 38:21 ) Privacy at the Application Layer

( 41:08 ) Privacy vs Anonymity

( 43:56 ) Crypto's Next Big Moment

