This week, we’re joined by CEO and Co-founder of BitGo, Mike Belshe, to discuss BitGo’s IPO, their motivations for going public, and the IPO process. We dive into allocation decisions, key product growth areas, and views on regulation, crypto market structure, and future industry evolution. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 01:50 ) BitGos IPO & Early Supporters

( 07:22 ) Why go public

( 09:45 ) The IPO Process

( 30:39 ) Determining Allocations

( 37:49 ) Ads (Coinbase)

( 38:41 ) BitGos Role as an infrastructure company

( 46:15 ) BitGo's Fastest Growing Products

( 58:20 ) BitGo going forward

( 01:02:37 ) Web2 vs web3

( 01:06:41 ) BitGo's Journey & Lessons Learned

( 01:14:39 ) Replacing the Incumbents

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



