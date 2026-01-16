home

Claude Code, Stablecoin Adoption, and 2026 Trends | Weekly Roundup

This week, we discuss the rise of AI tools like Claude Code, and their impact across the industry. We also cover Rain’s growth, supply and demand dynamics in crypto, capital raising, and crypto and AI trends in 2026. Enjoy!

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Rob: https://x.com/HadickM

Follow Santi: https://x.com/santiagoroel

Follow Empire: https://twitter.com/theempirepod

Timestamps
(00:00) Introduction
(02:15) Claude Code Changes the Game
(13:00) Supply vs Demand and Where the Money Is
(19:00) Rain’s Moat and Crypto Cards
(32:00) Investment Criteria and Founder Qualities
(38:00) Audience Question on Market Structure
(01:04:08) Word of the day and Nikita Bier’s Beef with CT
(01:08:30) Content of the Week

—--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.


