This week, we discuss the rise of AI tools like Claude Code, and their impact across the industry. We also cover Rain’s growth, supply and demand dynamics in crypto, capital raising, and crypto and AI trends in 2026. Enjoy!

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:15 ) Claude Code Changes the Game

( 13:00 ) Supply vs Demand and Where the Money Is

( 19:00 ) Rain’s Moat and Crypto Cards

( 32:00 ) Investment Criteria and Founder Qualities

( 38:00 ) Audience Question on Market Structure

( 01:04:08 ) Word of the day and Nikita Bier’s Beef with CT

( 01:08:30 ) Content of the Week

