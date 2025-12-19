home

Empire Pod __ 12_18 RU

Timestamps:

(00:00) intro

(04:06) Is 2025 Crypto’s Dot Com Moment?

(13:12) Crypto’s Token vs Equity Dilemma

(28:30) Ads (VanEck, Uniswap)

(30:12) Coinbase’s Product Releases

(35:25) Who Wins The Stablecoin Race?

(46:58) Vaults

(56:50) Content of The Week

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.


