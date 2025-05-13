Gm! This week we're joined by Sergej Kunz to discuss 1inch's recent launch on Solana. We deep dive into building on the EVM vs SVM, 1inch's path forward, powering cross chain liquidity, how to improve execution & more. Enjoy!

(00:00) Introduction

(01:24) Launching 1inch On Solana

(08:58) Execution On Solana

(17:42) Building On The EVM vs SVM

(20:58) Sandwich Attacks

(29:00) Building A DEX Aggregator Business

(35:55) The Path Forward For 1inch

(36:57) Cross Chain Liquidity

(43:23) What’s Next For 1inch?

