home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

Powell Under Prosecution and the End of Fed Independence

A seismic escalation in the clash between the White House and the Federal Reserve as reports emerge that Fed Chair Jerome Powell is under criminal investigation, raising unprecedented questions about central bank independence, the credibility of US institutions, and the future of the dollar. This episode breaks down what the investigation is actually about, why Powell is framing it as political retaliation, how lawmakers and markets are reacting, and what a direct assault on Fed autonomy could mean for equities, bonds, gold, Bitcoin, and America’s position at the center of the global financial system.

Enjoying this content?










Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact