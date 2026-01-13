A seismic escalation in the clash between the White House and the Federal Reserve as reports emerge that Fed Chair Jerome Powell is under criminal investigation, raising unprecedented questions about central bank independence, the credibility of US institutions, and the future of the dollar. This episode breaks down what the investigation is actually about, why Powell is framing it as political retaliation, how lawmakers and markets are reacting, and what a direct assault on Fed autonomy could mean for equities, bonds, gold, Bitcoin, and America’s position at the center of the global financial system.

